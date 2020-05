Firefighters on the scene of a gas leak in the area of Tejon Street and Dale Street Tuesday morning. / Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Fire Department

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An area near Colorado College in downtown Colorado Springs is being evacuated due to a gas leak, according to police.

The gas leak is in the area of East Dale Street and North Tejon Street. Police sent out an emergency alert around 10 a.m. telling nearby residents to “leave the area immediately.”

Tejon Street is closed from Cache La Poudre Street to Monument Street while crews work to fix the leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 News for the latest.