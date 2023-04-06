(TRUCKTON, Colo.) — A voluntary evacuation notice has been lifted for neighbors near Truckton due to a wildland fire, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO).

The fire was burning in the 9000 block of Bowen Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, according to a Peak Alert sent out to neighbors in the area.

The original Peak Alert was sent out just after 2:30 p.m. to those living in the area, which specified the evacuation area from Edison Road on the west to Shear Road on the south, Truckton Road on the north to Harding Road on the east in Edison.

Courtesy: Everbridge

EPSO confirmed on Twitter that evacuation orders were lifted just after 3 p.m.