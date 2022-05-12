COLORADO SPRINGS — An evacuation order is in place in the area of Summer Grace Drive and Akerman Drive which is located west of Stetson Hills Boulevard and Peterson Road.

Evacuees are being sent to UC Health Park.

At about 12:00 p.m. the Colorado Springs Fire Department reported “additional areas are being evacuated.”

Here are the latest evacuations:

CSFD says there is a grass fire in the area.

Ridge View Elementary school (6573 Shimmering Creek Drive) is being evacuated. Those students are being taken to Vista Ridge High School (6888 Black Forest Road).

Due to the Colorado Springs Police Department’s response to this and another fire off Cascade, CSPD is notifying the community that it is on priority dispatch. Please only call 911 for life-threatening emergencies.

