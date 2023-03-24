(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Mayoral Candidate Longinos Gonzalez has filed an ethics complaint against a City Councilmember running against him.

According to the filing, which was submitted on Thursday, March 23, Gonzalez believes Councilman Wayne Williams violated City Ethics Code by purposefully withholding information during an October 2022 Utilities Board meeting to discuss a water annexation resolution for a development by La Plata Communities.

Gonzalez attests that concerns over a monopoly on long-term development were raised at the Board meeting, though the resolution moved forward and was later approved by a split 5-4 vote, with Williams’ being the deciding vote.

“I contend that Mr. Williams purposefully withheld relevant information, known to him, the chair of the utilities board, from that meeting,” Gonzalez said in his complaint. “That information if made public at that meeting may have swayed final votes and at least brought forth additional questions from the public and other board members that could potentially have changed the outcome of the water rule vote.”

FOX21 News reached out to Wayne Williams for comment, and received this in response: