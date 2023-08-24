(MONUMENT, Colo.) — An ethics complaint has been filed against the Mayor of Monument, Mitch LaKind, with the State Independent Ethics Commission (IEC).

The complaint, which was posted publicly to the IEC’s website, alleges that Mayor LaKind used taxpayer money to pay for signs and door hangers in favor of a ballot measure to create a home rule charter commission, among other accusations.

That measure was passed in the November 2022 election.

However, Colorado law prohibits local governments from expending any money or making any contribution to urge electors to vote in favor or against any local ballot issue or referred measure.

On Aug. 22, 2023, the IEC ordered a partial dismissal of some of the items in the complaint, citing either lack of jurisdiction or arguing that the complaints were no longer relevant.

The IEC said that it would move forward in considering two allegations in the complaint:

LaKind improperly attempted to influence members of the Town Council in February, March, and April of 2023, on a matter in which he had a personal or private interest. Possible conflicts of interest at an April 11, 2023 meeting of the Monument Town Council.

The IEC said LaKind will not be required to respond to any of the other allegations in the complaint, only the two items stated.

Mayor LaKind sent a statement to FOX21 News, saying in part: “The complaint includes a handful of allegations that carry no merit and have already been dismissed by the IEC.”

The Mayor went on to state that he looks forward to sharing his side of the story once the IEC investigation concludes.