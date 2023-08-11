(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Aug. 12 marks one year since Beth Aper walked away from a car in the dark in rural El Paso County, never to be heard from again. Now, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is hoping someone in the community knows something.

EPSO said between 9 and 10 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2022, Aper reportedly got out of a car her husband was driving on Judge Orr Road at North Calhan Highway and walked away with only two trash bags of clothes and her cell phone.

According to EPSO, Aper was a family-oriented person who loved her family and never missed a holiday, birthday, or family gathering. She posted on social media multiple times a day, and her last post remains from Aug. 12, 2022.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Aper’s disappearance is “highly concerning” due to the sudden nature and severance with family. Aper reportedly has ties to Illinois, the eastern plains communities of El Paso County, and Fremont County.

EPSO said it is possible Aper may have traveled to one of those communities.

Aper’s disappearance has been under active investigation, EPSO said. If anyone has seen her or have information related to her disappearance, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at (719) 520-7777.