EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl.

On Friday night, around 10:15 p.m. the Sheriff’s Office tweeted a picture of Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson. She was last seen Thursday on Bradshaw Road.

If someone sees McPherson call 719-390-5555.

Please call 719-390-5555 if you have seen Elizabeth “Lizzy” McPherson. pic.twitter.com/YBBDpB0Wuo — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 6, 2020

When more information is released this article will be updated.