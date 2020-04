EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 72-year-old Patricia Winter.

She was last seen on Monday at 2 p.m. on Jay Hawk Ave. in Ellicott. Her pastel blue/green bicycle is missing. It is believed she headed toward Colorado Springs or she could be trying to get to Kansas.

Police say she needs her medication. If you have information call 719-390-5555.