EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for “missing endangered” 11-year-old Travon Cardozo.

Cardozo was last seen Monday, June 13 at around 6:30 p.m. near the 7200 block of Sullivan Drive in Security-Widefield.

The boy was seen wearing a white tank top, blue and yellow shorts, and black shows.

He is described as 4’8″, 75 lbs, with black shoes and brown eyes.

The Sherrif’s Office says Cardozo has a history of running away.

They ask you to call them at 719-390-5555 if you see him.