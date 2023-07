(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is responding to a shooting on Venetucci Boulevard.

EPSO tweeted just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28 and said deputies were investigating the shooting in the 4200 block of Venetucci Boulevard, just northwest of the South Academy Boulevard exit on I-25.

EPSO asked anyone in the area to avoid the scene.

Courtesy: FOX21 photojournalist Dez Rowe

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates when more information is available.