(PEYTON, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help looking for a 16-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home in Peyton.

EPSO said 16-year-old Braden Taylor ran away from his home in the 17000 block of Prospector Drive in Peyton on Monday, April 10. He was believed to be traveling to the Denver or Parker area, and was in contact with his family until recently.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Braden is approximately 5’10” tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has light brown hair and brown eyes. EPSO said his shoulders are slightly slumped forward and he has a notable freckle in the middle of his nose. He often wears a silver chain around his neck, which is represented in the second picture above. Braden also has a small scar near his left eye.

Anyone with information regarding Braden’s whereabouts or who may have seen him is asked to contact EPSO’s tip line at (719) 570-7777.