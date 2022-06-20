UPDATE: Tyson and Joshua have been found safe.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help looking for two boys who went missing on June 20.

9-year-old Tyson and 13-year-old Joshua were last seen at Janitell Jr. High at 6pm.

Tyson last seen wearing a black dinosaur shirt, blue shorts, and black shoes. Joshua last seen wearing Jurassic Park shirt, green shorts, and carrying red RC car.

If you know where they are or have seen them, call 719-390-5555