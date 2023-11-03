(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the community for help looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Oct. 13.

According to EPSO, on Oct. 13, deputies responded to a home on Jasper Drive near Security-Widefield after 17-year-old Nadya Hayes was reported missing by her aunt. EPSO said Nadya was last seen the night before, on Oct. 12, at 9:40 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt and green pajama pants.

On Oct. 18, Nadya spoke to her aunt by phone but would not say where she was. EPSO said Nadya has ties to the Denver area and family in Texas. Though she has been in contact with her aunt, EPSO said there are concerns about self-harm.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives are asking for any information, including sightings and any contact made with Nadya in the days since her disappearance. EPSO asked anyone with information to contact the EPSO tip line at (719) 520-7777.