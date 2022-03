EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has opened an investigation after a shooting was reported in Cimarron Hills.

Deputies were called to the 1600 block of Mineola Street around 9:14 Friday night. According to authorities, all parties were accounted for and there is no known threat to the public.

No injuries have been reported and no arrests have been announced.

FOX21 will update this story as more information becomes available.