(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is investigating after a body was reported off of B Street, near Venetucci Boulevard on Monday.

According to EPSO, just before 6:30 a.m. on Monday Oct. 10, EPSO received a call about a man in the 2100 block of B Street with multiple injuries, and deputies as well as medical personnel responded. Aid was rendered at the scene, but the man was determined to be dead.

EPSO said there is no known threat to the community, and that the body was discovered on private property that was known to be frequented by people who are homeless.

EPSO also said they are investigating to determine whether the death is connected to a fire that broke out in the same area early Monday morning. Stratmoor Hills Fire Department said they received the report of the fire around 1:45 a.m., and that it started in a trailer/RV. The fire spread to nearby trailers and at least 50 propane tanks exploded.

EPSO said further information will be released as it becomes available, and identification of the victim as well as manner and cause of death would be determined by the El Paso County Coroner’s Office.