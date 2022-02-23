EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The identity of the man who died due to a ‘possible medical issue’ while inside the El Paso County Jail has been publicly identified.

The inmate has been identified as Sean Williams, 32.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), on Feb. 15, just after 8:00 p.m., Williams died while in custody. Williams had been escorted to the medical section for a possible medical issue and became unresponsive.

EPSO says life saving measures were used by personnel and responders from American Medical Response (AMR).

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will conduct a full autopsy to make an official determination as to the cause of death.

This is an active investigation and all updates and information on this incident will come only from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office.