EPSO holds a community outreach service event Saturday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Rural Enforcement and Outreach Unit and Community Relations and Outreach Unit teamed up together with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) for an outreach project in rural El Paso County.

The goal is to do highway clean-up around State Trust Lands which allows public access. It will start tomorrow, Saturday, May 8 from 8 until noon.

EPSO is looking for volunteers, friends and family can join, to assist as there are approximately 14 miles of road EPSO is attempting to clean.

Traffic safety vests will be provided. Liability Waivers will be handled by EPSO and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, on-site.

If interested in helping, meet at the intersection of Squirrel Creek Road and Peyton Hwy at 8 am tomorrow.