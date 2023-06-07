(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A deputy with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) rescued a goat from a Colorado Springs roadway on Wednesday morning by tempting the goat with grapes from her lunch.

EPSO posted about the rescue on Facebook on Wednesday, June 7, and said one of its deputies, Deputy Torres, was driving near South Hancock Avenue and East Costilla Street, west of Memorial Park, when she had to stop suddenly because a goat ran in front of her car.

Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO said Deputy Torres managed to get the goat to come to her by offering it some grapes from her lunch, and used a leash she had in her car to lead the goat away from the busy roadway, which EPSO said could have been dangerous for both the goat and passing motorists.

A timely helper also happened upon the odd rescue scene, when Sheriff Joe Roybal drove by the commotion on his way to work. Sheriff Roybal pulled over and offered his help wrangling the goat while they waited for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) to respond.

“El Paso County is still the wild, wild west, and we’re here for it!” EPSO said.

The goat’s owners were located, according to HSPPR, but unfortunately they were given a ticket because they live in an area where it is illegal to have horned goats. HSPPR said it cannot take horned goats at its facility, so Animal Law Enforcement is currently trying to find a rescue that can.