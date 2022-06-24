COLORADO SPRINGS — A charity golf tournament will be held to raise money for new rifle-rated body armor for 30 El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Patrol Division deputies.

Starting at 7:30 a.m. on June 28, a charity golf tournament will be held at Flying Horse North golf course. The event is sponsored by Shield616, in conjunction with local firm Integrity Bank & Trust. In total, over $50,000 dollars is expected to be raised from this event.

Shield616 is an organization that pairs private and business donors with law enforcement agencies and personnel across the country. These donors raise funds to equip recipients with potentially life-saving body armor and equipment. Equally as important, the work of Shield616 in facilitating these fund raising events foster positive relationships and interactions between law enforcement and the communities for which they provide service.

A ceremony will be held at the golf course clubhouse to present the EPSO deputies with the life-saving equipment, and to meet their respective donors. For more information on the tournament, go to shield616.org/integrity-golf-tournament.