EPSO asking for help searching for 16-year-old girl

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Delaney Skye Rader, also known as Sarah Tharp has been an active runaway since February 27. EPSO said she needs her medication which is at home.

She was last spotted on Squire Street in Security on March 30, 2020, wearing a bright green Mardi-Gras shirt, black capri pants with green clovers on them and black combat boots.

She is 5’5″ weighing 130 pounds with brown eyes and dyed red hair. She also has a tattoo of a black rose on her right shoulder blade area.

She has an active Failure To Comply Arrest warrant, which means anyone who is sheltering Delaney should be on notice, they also can be charged for not reporting her. Do not shelter her, report her instead.

If anyone knows of her whereabouts call 719-520-6666 or 719-390-5555.