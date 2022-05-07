EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 40-year-old man faces charges after the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) received information about an alleged stalking incident.

On Friday, May 6, the EPSO deputies received information concerning a possible stalking incident where a female victim was being stalked by Daniel McShan (40). According to deputies, the victim was able to name the suspect.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division deputies arrested McShan and booked him into the El Paso County Jail on Felony Stalking.

Deputies say no additional details surrounding the investigation will be released due to concerns for the victim’s privacy.

If anyone has information about this investigation or is aware of additional victims, EPSO urges you to contact Deputy Dan Carey at 719-474-9342 or our Tip Line at 719-520-7777, or Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 to remain anonymous.