EPSO and Pueblo Police honor Lt. Doug Lundstedt

PUEBLO, Colo. — Members of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Pueblo Police Department honored Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt Thursday afternoon.

A procession was around 4:30 p.m. from St. Mary Corwin Hospital to a funeral home in Pueblo.

The 58-year-old was killed in a motorcycle crash, while off-duty, Tuesday night. He leaves behind his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Jordan.

Lt. Lundstedt began working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2003.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Doug Lundstedt was killed in a traffic crash on May 5, 2020.

The Sheriff’s Office tweeted that their hearts are heavy with the loss of one of their own. They also asked for prayers during this time of mourning.