Entire USAFA student body returning for fall semester

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The Air Force Academy’s entire Cadet Wing will return to campus this fall, the Academy announced Thursday.

The Academy said they will be “one of the first universities in the nation to have its entire student body on campus by the end of July.”

Freshman cadets are already on campus, and the remaining cadets will be returning in the next week, according to the Academy.

The Academy said they will be taking steps to prioritize safety, including:

Testing cadets for COVID multiple times in their first two weeks on campus on days 0, 7, 10 and 14.

Providing random cadet testing going forward to identify any potential asymptomatic cases in the earliest stages possible.

Maintaining Quarantine and Isolation space for cadets with positive tests, symptoms or close contact with positive cases.

Creating space for social distancing when planning military training, classes, cadet living arrangements and other activities.

The Academy said classes will start around mid-August and will combine in-person and online learning. In-person classes may use “creative solutions,” including outdoor classes, using larger classrooms for smaller classes, and accomplishing labs and other hands-on coursework in small groups to accommodate the proper social distancing space.

The Academy said they will be housing about 400 cadets in off-base hotels for the fall semester. In a statement, they said:

“In order to maintain adequate Quarantine and Isolation space in the USAFA dormitories, USAFA officials knew alternative housing for a select group of healthy cadets was going to be necessary going forward as approximately 4,000 cadets return to the Academy from every Congressional district in the U.S.

The Air Force Academy will house approximately 400 cadets in hotels off base for the fall semester, and possibly longer as the pandemic situation evolves. The Academy is pleased to partner with the Colorado Springs business community in finding a solution to housing cadets to maintain a safe and healthy training and academic environment.

The select group of healthy cadets living off-base will be subject the same stringent military training and academic standards, and safety protocols as the cadets remaining on base. Academy supervision will be at the hotels as well. Transportation and food options are still being considered.”