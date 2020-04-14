Ent Credit Union donating $50,000 to Colorado businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Ent Credit Union is giving a total of $50,000 to four small businesses along the Front Range, and they’re asking Coloradans to nominate their favorites.

The credit union is asking you to nominate a small business by tagging the business in the comments of this Facebook post and explaining why you’re nominating them. Small business owners can nominate themselves.

Follow this link to nominate a business: https://www.facebook.com/entcreditunion/posts/10157514774103533

Nominations will be accepted through Sunday.

Ent will then randomly select 20 semifinalists for the prizes. A panel will narrow that list down to four finalists, and then the community will get to vote.

The business with the most votes will get $20,000. The second-place business will get $15,000, the third-place business will get $10,000, and the runner-up will get $5,000.

Visit ent.com/welovesmallbusiness for more information about the contest.