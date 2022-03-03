COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As we enjoy the final bit of this week’s warm snap, many Coloradoans are looking to get outside.

Below is a list of some of the best trails, dog parks, and outdoor areas around our area.

Editor’s note: Have a place you would like us to add to this list? Fill out the contact form below!

Top Outdoor Parks

Palmer Park Memorial Park Bear Creek Regional Park East Cottonwood Creek Park John Venezia Community Park Pulpit Rock Park Nancy Lewis Park Acacia Park Quail Lake Park Cheyenne Mountain State Park

Top Dog Parks

Bear Creek Dog Park Palmer Park Bear Creek Regional Dog Park East Fox Run Regional Park Memorial Park Ute Valley Park

Top Outdoor Sights