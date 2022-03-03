COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As we enjoy the final bit of this week’s warm snap, many Coloradoans are looking to get outside.
Below is a list of some of the best trails, dog parks, and outdoor areas around our area.
Editor’s note: Have a place you would like us to add to this list? Fill out the contact form below!
Top Outdoor Parks
- Palmer Park
- Memorial Park
- Bear Creek Regional Park East
- Cottonwood Creek Park
- John Venezia Community Park
- Pulpit Rock Park
- Nancy Lewis Park
- Acacia Park
- Quail Lake Park
- Cheyenne Mountain State Park
Top Dog Parks
- Bear Creek Dog Park
- Palmer Park
- Bear Creek Regional Dog Park East
- Fox Run Regional Park
- Memorial Park
- Ute Valley Park
Top Outdoor Sights
- Bishop Castle
- Helen Hunt Falls
- Wild Animal Sanctuary
- Flying W Ranch
- Royal Gorge Bridge
- Pueblo Paddle Boats and Zoo
- Paint Mines Interpretive Park
- Georgetown Loop Railroad
- Cave of the Winds
- Garden of the Gods