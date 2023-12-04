(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get some of your holiday shopping in while enjoying a free hot chocolate bar, shopping deals, giveaways, carolers, and more on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at the Downtown Holiday Stroll in Colorado Springs.

The annual Holiday Stroll will take place from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. on Wednesday, and shops will stay open late, some offering refreshments and shopping specials. Santa and the Grinch will join revelers for the stroll along Tejon and Bijou Streets, posing for photos along the way.

A “warming station” sponsored by Metronet will be on Tejon Street across from Acacia Park offering a free hot chocolate bar, spin-to-win prizes, hand warmers, and enter-to-win dog Apple airtags.

Strolling carolers and musicians will entertain throughout the evening, and shoppers can enter their receipts of $50 or more from Downtown retailers to be entered to win a grand prize $1,000 Visa gift card in the Shop Local, Win Local campaign sponsored by Bank of Colorado. Purchases must be made between Nov. 10 – Dec.10, 2023.

More information can be found at DowntownCS.com/holidays.