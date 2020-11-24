Enjoy Colorado State Parks for free on Black Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If your family is still looking for safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving this week, why not check out a local state park?

On Black Friday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is once again offering free access to all 42 state parks as part of Fresh Air Friday.

Participating state parks in southern Colorado include Mueller State Park in Divide, Cheyenne Mountain State Park in southern Colorado Springs, Lake Pueblo State Park in Pueblo, and the newly-opened Fishers Peak State Park near Trinidad.

Park admission is usually $9 per vehicle per day. While admission fees will be waived on Black Friday, fees for activities such as camping still apply.

The deal is only good at Colorado’s 42 state parks. Colorado’s four national parks, including Great Sand Dunes National Park and Rocky Mountain National Park, will charge regular admission fees.

Admission is always free at Colorado Springs city parks, such as Garden of the Gods.