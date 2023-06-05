(SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo.) — The Saguache County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) is still looking for a 55-year-old woman who went missing in early May.

According to SCSO, Edna Quintana was last seen on May 3 in the Saguache County area. Family reported her missing on May 6, and said she would be on foot. She never returned home and her family has been unable to contact her.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an endangered missing alert for Quintana on May 17, due to her having medical issues.

CBI said there have been no confirmed sightings of her since.

Quintana is described as a Hispanic woman, about 5’4″ tall, weighing between 110 – 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

“We encourage the use of the tipline to provide information about Edna Quintana. Someone has that key piece of information that will help us locate Edna,” said Saguache County Sheriff Dan Warwick.

Anyone who might have information is asked to call the CBI tip line at (719) 416-5815.