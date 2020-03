HSPPR staff show off the empty kennels after every cat was adopted from their cat adoption center Tuesday. / Photo courtesy HSPPR

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — People looking for new furry friends during the coronavirus pandemic have emptied the kennels at the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

HSPPR posted a video to Facebook Thursday showing the empty kennels. They said their cat adoption center was emptied Tuesday. Every available dog was adopted out by Wednesday night.