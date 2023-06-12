(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said it will temporarily close the right lane of northbound I-25 just north of Fountain due to erosion and slope damage.

CDOT said the closure will impact the right lane of northbound I-25 just north of the CO 16/Fountain interchange, Exit 132. This means I-25 will be down to one lane through this area.

The closure will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12 – 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

CDOT said heavy rains have eroded a section under the interstate, which has created a safety hazard for drivers. The lane closure is approximately one mile long, from mile marker 133 – 134.

Traffic backups and delays are anticipated, CDOT said, primarily during the daytime hours on Tuesday. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

CDOT provided a detour for drivers who have to travel through this area on Tuesday:

Northbound I-25 traffic should exit at Fountain – Exit 128, and use U.S. Highway 85/87 to South Academy Boulevard, where they can go west back to I-25 or continue north on U.S. 85/87.