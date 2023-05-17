(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Mistress of the Dark will saunter in to Colorado Springs in August at Colorado Springs Comic Con.

Colorado Springs Comic Con announced the latest celebrity guest added to its lineup on Facebook on May 17, adding to an already impressive guest list. Cassandra Peterson, best known as Elvira, will attend Saturday and Sunday the weekend of the convention, Aug. 26 & 27.

In March, William Shatner was also announced as a celebrity guest, in addition to other notable celebrities:

Julie Newmar (Catwoman – Batman)

Tom Welling (Superman – Smallville)

Billy West (Fry – Futurama)

John Dimaggio (Bender – Futurama)

Dante Basco (Zuko – Avatar: The Last Airbender)

Bruce Campbell (Ash – The Evil Dead)

Click here to view the full list of celebrity guests, which will continue to see additions over the summer. Autograph and photo op pricing information are available on the same page.

Peterson will be available for autographs and professional photo ops, which will cost an additional fee on top of entry tickets to the convention. Autographs from Peterson will run $80-$100, and photo ops will cost $95.

In addition to celebrity meet-and-greets, attendees of Colorado Springs Comic Con can shop at a plethora of vendors offering comics, toys and collectibles, artwork, clothing, and more.

Cosplay is highly encouraged, and a costume contest will be held on Saturday and Sunday, as well as an adults-only after party at the Colorado Springs Marriott.

Single-day tickets are available for adults and children, as well as three-day passes. Check out Colorado Springs Comic Con’s website at cscomiccon.com for ticketing information.