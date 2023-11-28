(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Chamber of Commerce is holding its first-ever Manitou Springs Elf Hunt, to spread holiday joy and cheer throughout the town.

Now underway, the Elf Hunt officially began on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and runs until Thursday, Dec. 21. Three elves are hiding in various, local Manitou Springs stores, and each is marked with a sign indicating their number.

The elves will change locations weekly keeping the hunt fresh and exciting, according to the Chamber. Those who find all three elves can enter a weekly drawing to win Manitou Money by calling (719) 685-5089 or emailing calee@manitouchamber.com.

There is a bonus fourth elf for adults, and those who find the fourth elf could be in the running for a gift basket filled with local goods, donated by shops in Manitou Springs.

Those interested can follow the hunt on social media with the hashtag #ElfHuntManitou for updates, clues, and a dash of festive fun.