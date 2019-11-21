Electric Safari returns to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

This year, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is hosting two events to help get you into the holiday spirit.

Electric Safari starts December 6 and runs for 21 nights, ending January 1. The event features 50 acres of lights and 85 light sculptures. It’s free for members. Prices range from $5.75 to $14.75 for non-members.

>> Learn more and get tickets.

In addition to Electric Safari, the zoo will host an adults-only celebration called Electric Moonlight. It’s December 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The event features live music and all-inclusive food and drink, along with the light displays. Tickets are $65.75 in advance and $70.75 at the gate, if not sold out in advance.

>> Learn more and get tickets.