FOUNTAIN, Colo. — El Paso County will open Kane Ranch Open Space, the newest addition to the El Paso County Parks system, next week.

Hikers, bikers and horseback riders will be able to explore all that this 495-acre space has to offer.

Located approximately four miles east of the City of Fountain along Squirrel Creek Road, Kane Ranch features rolling terrain of prairie grasslands, small pockets of Cottonwood trees, dry creek beds, and views of the southern Colorado Front Range.

Susan Davies, executive director of Trails and Open Spaces Coalition said Kane Ranch Open Space is a project they’ve been waiting for for years.

“That part of the region has very little. There aren’t that many large parks, large open spaces in the fountain area,” Davies said.

The new open space features a three and a 3.5 mile Lariat Loop doubletrack trail and horseback riding areas for equestrian lovers across the Pikes Peak region.

Kane Ranch Open Space trails map

“They purposely built the trails a little wider so you can ride side by side with another person on a horse,” Davies said. “I think kids learning to mountain bike are going to love it. You’re going to be able to go out with your family, take a little ride and just enjoy the three plus miles of trail.”

With Kane Ranch Open Space originally planned to open last year, the project was put on pause to add additional security features. This after El Paso County reported $62,000 in damages across their parks just in 2021.

“I do think the increase in vandalism really gave staff pause, as it should. It’s much better to get the gates in place now and not spend a lot of time down the road fixing things,” Davies said.

Davies said as more people move to the Colorado Springs area, it’s important for the county to set land aside for more open spaces like Kane Ranch.

“As fast as we are growing, as many people are moving here, you know, a place like Kane Ranch could have easily been 100 houses. How fortunate that it’s going to be a place where we can hike and bike and take horses out there,” Davies said.

Kane Ranch Open Space is set to open Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The open space is located at 12791 Squirrel Creek Road.

The park features a trailhead parking area, including spaces for equestrian vehicles, and portable restrooms. The site will be open from 5 a.m. until 9 p.m., April through October, and 6 a.m. till 6 p.m. November through March.