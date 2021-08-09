El Paso County talks regional water project Aug. 10

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– After the Board of El Paso County Commissioners meet, representatives from local water districts will be hosting an open-invite session to discuss the regional water project on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 1:30 p.m.

The project is called The Loop and may change how the northern and eastern parts of the County are able to get access to renewable surface water rights, allowing the Denver Basin to have a break.

The meeting will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Centennial Hall in Colorado Springs, Colo

The session can also be viewed online here by clicking on the “TV” icon in the upper right-hand corner on the county’s Facebook page, Comcast Channel 59 and Century Link channel 1089.