(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County law enforcement agencies are teaming up for a 24-hour period in an effort to remove dangerous drivers from roads in the greater Colorado Springs area.

The enforcement period begins on Friday, June 16 at 6 a.m. and law enforcement from Colorado State Patrol (CSP), Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), Fountain Police Department (FPD), and Monument Police Department will patrol various high-risk areas of highways within the county for speeding, distracted, aggressive, and impaired driving.

This is the second “Surge” enforcement period in the county this year. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said during the first period in March, law enforcement efforts resulted in 368 drivers cited, six DUIs, and four stolen vehicle recoveries.

The Surge Enforcement Team was in response to an increase in speeding and other risky behaviors in El Paso County as data from CDOT showed El Paso County had the most road fatalities in 2022 with 83 deaths.

“The Surge represents our ongoing commitment to enforcing the consequences of speeding, distracted, impaired and aggressive driving,” said Cmdr. Dan Thompson of CSPD. “Our community continues to suffer losses as a result of reckless driving choices. Through vigilant enforcement, proactive educational efforts, and community collaboration, we strive to empower our community to drive responsibly.”