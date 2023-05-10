(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is warning of a scam involving missed court or jury duty calls.

According to EPSO, the Sheriff’s Office has received intelligence of a jury scam and is reminding the public that the Sheriff’s Office will never call or send texts to individuals that they have an active warrant, or have missed court or jury duty. EPSO said they will never call to ask for money, for any reason.

“NO government entity will call or text you to say you owe taxes, you missed jury duty, or there is a warrant for your arrest,” said EPSO.

EPSO shared some general tips to avoid being scammed: