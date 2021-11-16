Man dead after industrial accident in El Paso County

A construction worker was killed on the job in Security-Widefield on November 16, 2021.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Nov. 16, around 11:44 a.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call from a person reporting a worker at a commercial construction site in the 7000 block of Wayfarer Drive in Security/Widefield had been run over by a vehicle.

When EPSO deputies and members of the Security Fire Department arrived to the scene, they discovered an unresponsive adult male with serious injuries to his head. The individual died at the scene.

An evaluation and interview of witnesses did not reveal any suspicious details of the incident. A formal autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been notified. OSHA will conduct a parallel investigation into the incident as it was a job-site related accident that resulted in death.

A FOX21 crew on scene has confirmed that a construction worker has been killed. He was working with a front end loader at the time.

Media staging will be Mesa Ridge Parkway & Wayfarer Drive. PIO is en route, eta 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/2PeFgdmhYW — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) November 16, 2021

