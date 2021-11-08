El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– On Sunday, Nov. 7, after 7:00 p.m., the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of multiple gun shots heard in or around the 600 block of Widick Street, a residential neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County.

Deputies found a home hit at least six times from gunfire. One of these rounds punctured the home’s exterior and nearly struck an occupant. No one was injured.

Shell casings have been collected from the scene, and several home video surveillance cameras in the area captured video of the suspects who fled on foot.

Investigative assistance has been requested from an EPSO deputy serving as an ATF Task Force Officer assigned to the Armed Violent Offender Unit.

This is an active investigation as we work to identify these suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident please call the EPSO’s Patrol Tip Line at 719-520-7777.”