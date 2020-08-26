El Paso County Sheriff’s Office investigating criminal allegations on Schriever Air Force Base

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating criminal allegations that occurred in base housing on Schriever Air Force Base.

According to the sheriff’s office they are seeking information regarding the investigation which began in August of this year.

Investigators are asking anyone who lived on Schriever Air Force Base who might have had a juvenile man babysitter between September 2019 and August 2020 to contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email at Tips@elpasoco.com.

When leaving a message please provide your full name, your phone number, and please refer case #20-9495. All tips will remain confidential.

This is an active investigation but the sheriff’s office said there is no known threat to the community.