EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — On Wednesday, Feb. 16, just before 4:00 a.m., an unidentified suspect trespassed into the garage of a home located in the 17000 block of Blue Mist Grove in an unincorporated El Paso County.

The suspect is a White or Hispanic male who face was covered wearing a white Nike hooded jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes and gloves.



Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect’s vehicle is a white older Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner with black tire rims.