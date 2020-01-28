El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputies search for burglary suspect

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was seen breaking into a business on surveillance footage and stealing around $1000 in merchandise.

At about 8:48 P.M., deputies were sent to a business alarm check, in Cimarron Hills, near Waynoka Road on Friday.

According to deputies, they found the front glass framed door to the business shattered, searching the business and did not find anyone.

They reviewed surveillance footage and watched the suspect stealing products from the store.

The value of items taken is estimated to be $990.00.

If anyone has any information about this burglary, recognizes the suspect vehicle or knows the suspect, please contact the EPSO Dispatch Center at 719-390-5555 and ask for the On-Duty Supervisor.