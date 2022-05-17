COLORADO SPRINGS — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s assistance locating a missing endangered adult.

William Copeland is 81 years old, 5’9″ and weighs 190 pounds. He is described as a black man who is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. in the 7000 block of Allens Park Drive, near Constitution Avenue and Peterson Road.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a blue logo, blue pants, and tennis shoes, and was driving a silver Mazda pickup truck. He suffers from diminished mental capabilities.

If you have seen Copeland or know of his whereabouts, call 719-390-5555.