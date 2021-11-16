El Paso County Sheriff arrests Craig Ochs for theft of large sum of money

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– In March of 2019, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit launched an investigation into a report of the theft of a large sum of money from the trust fund of former mayor of Colorado Springs Larry Ochs who passed away in 2003.

The investigation determined that, starting around 2012 and continuing for several years, a trustee for this fund unlawfully removed varying amounts of money from the trust totaling over $700,000.



As a result of this investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for Craig Ochs, born on August 20, 1981, for the charges of Theft (a Class 3 Felony), Money Laundering (a Class 3 Felony), Attempt to Influence a Public Official (a Class 4 Felony), and Forgery (a Class 5 Felony).

Craig Ochs is a grandson of Larry Ochs.



On Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, Craig Ochs was arrested in Denton County, Texas on this warrant. He is currently out of custody on bond and awaiting his first court appearance.