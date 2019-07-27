El Paso County reminds drivers to be smart when it comes to flooded roads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — After an unusually rainy summer in southern Colorado, even though the trees are benefiting, the roads across El Paso County are not.

“I know Public Works has been working extra hours because of all of the rain this week,” Kenny Hodges, the Assistant El Paso County Administrator, said.

Hodges said with all the rain, it’s a reminder to drivers to be aware of what you could be driving into.

“It’s one thing to damage a car, but our bigger issue is you’re creating a life and health safety issue,” Hodges said.

He said it only takes six inches of rain or moving water to move your car and create a problem.

If you have noticed significant damage on any El Paso County roads, they encourage you to report it. You can download the El Paso County Citizens Connect app on your phone and report road problems there.