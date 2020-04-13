El Paso County ranch giving ground beef to families affected by coronavirus

HANOVER, Colo. — An El Paso County ranch is offering free ground beef to families in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Next weekend, Ranchlands Foundation at Chico Basin Ranch plans to give away another 2,000 pounds of ground beef. Each family will get about 10 pounds.

The ranch is giving the meat away through a drive-up system outside of the Hanover fire station.

“The fact that we can help those families, and give them enough meat that they can’t get in the supermarket, or even if they could, maybe can’t afford, it’s been really an awesome opportunity for us to help families,” Tess Leach said.

More than 4,000 people have applied for the meat. Leach said the families they are helping have anywhere from one to nine kids, and the parents have either been laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 crisis.