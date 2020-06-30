El Paso County offices to enfore mask-wearing order

Colorado Governor Jared Polis heads out of a news conference on the state’s efforts to deal with the effects of the new coronavirus Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – In the most recent series of Public Health Orders, Governor Jared Polis has

ordered that any person coming into a government building for services must wear a medical grade or cloth face mask.

El Paso County government offices will ask each citizen arriving for services to follow the Governor’s order and wear some sort of face mask, including the:

Department of Human Services

The Clerk and Recorder

Assessor

Treasurer

The county will begin asking citizens to abide by the Governor’s order starting Wednesday, July 1.

Those with a medical condition will not be compelled to wear a face mask, according to the governor’s order. No person will be denied access to a government building or services if they cannot wear a mask or don’t have one.

Depending on availability, a limited number of masks may be available for those who need one.

El Paso County will seek citizens’ cooperation with the Governor’s order as long as it is in place.