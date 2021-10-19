El Paso County Nature Centers named Tourism Superhero Team

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– Visit Colorado Springs awarded El Paso County Nature Centers the Superhero Team Award during their annual Tourism Awards Celebration held October 14, 2021 at The Antlers.

The award recognizes an organization or business that went above and beyond in 2020 and 2021 to address the needs of the community during a time of great distress and uncertainty.

Kim Griffis, Director of Partnership Development at Visit Colorado Springs, said, “It’s always an honor to recognize those who go above and beyond at our annual Tourism Awards Celebration. During a time when it was difficult to get out and adventure, El Paso County Nature Centers found creative ways to encourage families and visitors alike to continue exploring and learning.”

Since 1976, Bear Creek Nature Center and Fountain Creek Nature Center have persevered through fires, floods, budget cuts, and more, but none compared to the pandemic. During that time, staff and volunteers at the nature centers worked on building bridges to connect people to nature, often when no other activity was available due to the quarantine.

This team rose to the occasion by providing numerous innovative programs to connect people to nature, both virtually and in person.

“We are honored that our amazing team was recognized and received the Superhero Team award,” said Theresa Odello, El Paso County Parks & Recreation Division Manager. “The staff and volunteers at El Paso County Nature Centers are proud to serve and help connect the community to their natural and cultural resources.”

For more information on El Paso County Nature Centers visit: www.elpasocountynaturecenters.com.