(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Nature Centers is hosting “Ghost Fish-Legend of the Lake” from Theatre Across Borders.

The El Paso County Nature Center is hosting the show on three Saturdays in October. The Fountain Creek Nature Center will host the show on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15. On Oct. 22 the play will be held at Bear Creek Nature Center.

The play is suitable for the entire family and tickets can be found online at Theatre Across Borders website.

The play involved an audience of 15 people or less moving from scene to scene along the trail. The trail is less than one mile and audiences should complete the hike in about an hour.

The first group starts at 10 a.m. and runs every 15 minutes until 1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person and kids under 2 are free.