El Paso County jail inmate dies from medical emergency

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Saturday just before 10 a.m. an inmate at the El Paso County Jail was declared dead from a medical erergency.

Sheriff’s office said a man was walking to the restroom and fell down, and hit his head.

The ward deputy responded to help he was conscious and said he he felt dizzy right before he fell, according to EPCSO spokesperson.

He was transported to the medical section where medical staff called 9-1-1. He was taken to the hospital and passed away.

The sheriff’s office said at this point there is no indication the death is related to COVID-19.

They are not releasing the name of the inmate at this time.